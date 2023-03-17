Norfolk man gets more than 25 years in prison for rape case

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge on Friday sentenced a Norfolk man to prison after officials said he raped a woman after she denied him a sexual favor.

Charles Edward Cunningham, 71, was sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

The incident happened in Feb. 2021 as Cunningham was showing the victim an apartment in Norfolk, the release said.

In August 2022, a jury found Cunningham guilty of abduction with intent to defile, rape, and forcible sodomy, as well as two counts of assault and battery.

Here's how the sentencing breaks down:



49 years in prison, with 40 years suspended, for abduction;

49 years in prison, with 40 suspended, for rape;

49 years in prison, with 40 suspended, for sodomy;

1 suspended year in jail for each count of assault and battery

His suspended sentences are conditioned upon uniform good behavior, sex offender treatment, and attending anger management while in custody, and one year of supervised probation if he is released from prison.

The release said Cunningham had a lengthy criminal history including robberies, assaults, extortion and sexual battery dating back to 1975.