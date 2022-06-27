Norfolk man pleads guilty to deadly 7-Eleven triple shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - A man who was charged with two counts of murder in an August 2020 double homicide at a Norfolk 7-Eleven store pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter last week.

Robert L. Vick was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the fatal shooting of two men at the 7-Eleven store in the 700 block of W. Little Creek Road.

In August 2020, around 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, 19-year-old Jamal M. Harvey, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, dispatchers notified officers of two more men who had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting. One of the men, 22-year-old Keyon R. Johnson, of Norfolk, later died at the hospital from his life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, a 23-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents that describe the evidence that could have been presented, Norfolk Police were contacted by the family of Vick who said that Vick had been involved in the and had shot multiple people in self-defense.

Documents say when police responded to Vick's location, they recovered a firearm and arrested him. They say Vick advised that he was at the location getting some snacks, and was then confronted by four individuals.

The court documents say the confrontation turned physical when one man struck Vick in the face. They say three of men struck Vick in the head and body and drove him into a corner at the 7-Eleven.

The documents say, one other man stood close by but did not strike Vick. Soon after they say, one of the men picked up a package of plastic Gatorade bottles and threw it down on top of Vick's head and upper body. Documents say, two men out of the group began to move away when Vick pulled and began shooting. They say the group all ran out of the 7-Eleven with Vick following them.

Two of them were able to run away. The other two men collided and fell as they ran and Vick continued to keep shooting as he ran to his vehicle. Documents say they were both struck.

Bullet cases were recovered by Norfolk Police that match the firearm used by Vick. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

After reaching a plea agreement, officials amended the double murder charges down to two counts of voluntary manslaughter. Vick also pleaded guilty to one count of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of shooting in the commission of a felony.

Each voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. The use of a firearm charge also includes a mandatory minimum three-year sentence.

Vick is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on September 23.

