Norfolk man pleads guilty to possessing firearm used in fatal I-264 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after he was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including malicious wounding, using a firearm in commission of a felony and abduction.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Curtis Hathaway was involved in a November 2020 shooting on I-264 in Norfolk that resulted in the death of another driver.

Court documents say the driver of the other vehicle began to shoot at Hathaway, striking his vehicle and Hathaway in the leg. Hathaway returned fire from the driver’s seat while driving down the interstate.

The other driver was shot in the head and died.

After the shooting, police found Hathaway at his sister’s residence in Virginia Beach. When officers arrived, they saw that Hathaway had a bullet wound in his leg and his car had multiple bullet holes and contained several spent cartridge casings.

Hathaway attempted to run away from the police but was caught and detained. Police found a firearm in the bushes outside his sister’s residence; the firearm was later linked to discharged bullet casings found in Hathaway's car.

Hathaway also had gunshot primer residue on his hands, indicating he recently discharged a firearm.

Also, in July 2021, Hathaway was caught by police with another semi-automatic handgun.

Hathaway is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.