Norfolk man sentenced for string of burglaries in 2021, 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Circuit Court judge sentenced 27-year-old Isaiah Hopkins to an active five years and eight months in prison for breaking into several businesses in 2021 and 2022.

Investigators and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Hopkins is responsible for four separate burglaries:



The Nov. 2021 burglary of the Riverview Market convenience store at the Shell gas station on Granby Street. The front door was broken into, lottery tickets were stolen and later cashed in at several Norfolk Stores.

The April 2022 burglary of the Ace Hardware on Tidewater Drive. The front door was broken into, several items were stolen and three were later sold to a pawn shop in Portsmouth.

The May 2022, burglary of the Costco Wholesale on Glenrock Road. Jewelry and other merchandise were stolen.

The May 2022 burglary of the Shell gas station on Chesapeake Boulevard. The front door was smashed by a rock and lottery tickets were stolen.

After the fourth burglary, police saw Hopkins with bloodied knuckles riding away from the scene on a bicycle, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. After his arrest, prosecutors said investigators learned he was the culprit in all four burglaries.

On May 31, Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory burglary and two counts of receiving stolen goods, according to Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Hopkins to five active years in prison, with an additional five years suspended on the conditions that he is banned from each of the places he burgled, be of uniform good behavior, complete an indeterminate period of supervised probation and pay more than $6,300 in restitution to Costco, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Hopkins was also found in violation of his probation for prior unrelated offenses and was sentenced to eight more months in prison.