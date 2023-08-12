Norfolk man sentenced to 13 years for second-degree murder

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to 13 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

On March 17, 2020, Norfolk police found Eddie Jenkins, 31, dead with bullet wounds in his head, torso and leg, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. A witness identified Curtis Copeland Jr. as one of the multiple shooters.

Police said Copeland was the aggressor in the shooting, though Jenkins had a gun, too. Police arrested Copland, and on Friday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

A Norfolk Circuit Court Judge sentenced Copeland to 13 active years in prison with another nine years suspended on the conditions that he does not have any contact with Jenkins's family or any witnesses and that he complete 10 years of uniform good behavior and five years of supervised probation.