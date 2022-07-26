NORFOLK, Va.- A Norfolk man will serve 30 years in prison after he was found to be in possession of several firearms and multiple bags of cocaine.

According to court documents, on October 6, 2017, 37-year-old Demetrius Antwon McGregor was arrested on a warrant in front of his apartment. Arresting officers recovered a loaded Sig Sauer handgun from his waistband; McGregor is a nine-time convicted violent felon, meaning he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

As part of an investigation into his involvement in a suspected murder, investigators obtained a search warrant for McGregor's apartment. When officers searched the apartment, they found 18 bags of cocaine; two assault rifles, one of which was loaded and had been reported stolen; four additional large capacity magazines; dozens of rounds of .45 and 9mm caliber ammunition; and two digital scales.

Investigators also found a Sig Sauer .45 caliber magazine designed for the gun taken from McGregor's waistband.