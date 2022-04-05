Norfolk man sentenced to prison after Fentanyl distribution results in Chesapeake woman’s death

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after participating in a fentanyl manufacturing conspiracy that resulted in someone’s death.

Daniel Carrington was convicted by a jury in May 2021 of all five counts related to the drug conspiracy, including distribution of fentanyl resulting in a young woman’s death.

Court records show that Carrington purchased heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl-fentanyl to resell in Chesapeake and throughout the Hampton Roads region. The drugs distributed by Carrington resulted in the overdose death of a Chesapeake woman.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Carrington was aware the woman’s death and he still continued to sell fentanyl until his arrest in May 2020.

Other evidence included videos of the Carrington laughing at his “tester” while he was falling out of consciousness and proudly declaring how strong his fentanyl was, included large quantities of cash, a firearm, and illegal narcotics.

Text messages introduced at trial showed the Carrington’s knowledge that he was distributing pure fentanyl and that he knew of its lethal effects. A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the victim’s body were five times the minimum level considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.