Norfolk man sentenced to serve 11 years in prison after claiming God told him to take drugs, attack woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Norfolk man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to attacking a woman and damaging her home. The man claims God told him to take drugs and attack the woman.

44-year-old Christopher Michael Kelley was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 14 years suspended, leaving eleven years to serve for malicious wounding, possession of drugs, and destruction of property. Officials say this sentencing is greater than the recommended nine.

Kelley pled guilty on June 12, 2019, to the incident that took place in 2018.

On June 23, 2018, police say a woman was sleeping in her bedroom when she woke up to the sound of her dogs barking. The woman said she assumed it was her kids causing a commotion in her living room, so she went to see what was going on.

Kelley, who police say was known to the woman, grabbed her, hit her, and threw her against a wall. He punched her in the eye and broke her nose. They say evidence proves he shoved his thumbs in her mouth, made a vulgar remark, and dislocated her jaw.

Prior to the assault, evidence shows that Kelley knocked over her 1,500-gallon fish tank and broke her televisions. He also broke the coffee table, kitchen countertop, and other items in the home.

Kelley left the residence as police responded to the scene.

An officer found Kelley lying in the middle of the street with no shirt on during a heavy thunderstorm talking to God.

He yelled things such as, “God told me to beat that old lady,” and “She had the mark of the beast.”

Police say he was belligerent and uncooperative. During a search of Kelley, police found baggies containing pills and clear strips, which were determined to be MDA and LSD. Kelley told police that the clear strips were acid and he had taken the acid after getting the drugs from God and being instructed by God to take them.

Kelley has a prior record for charges of abduction, two counts of assault and battery of a family member, obtaining money by false pretenses, two counts of destruction of property, DUI, two counts of petit larceny, and several traffic infractions, probation violations, and failure to appear charges.