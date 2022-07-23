Norfolk man to serve 5 years in prison in connection with burglary at Ghent home

NORFOLK, Va. - A 36-year-old Norfolk man will serve five active years in prison in connection with a 2021 burglary at a Ghent home.

Nicholas Patrick Bond pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and was sentenced to serve six years in prison with one year suspended, conditioned upon one year of good behavior following his release.

On August 22, 2021, Bond was captured on camera entering a residence on the 800 block of Maury Avenue through a side window. The homeowner contacted Norfolk Police, who saw footage of Bond inside the residence and released his image from the security footage to the community.

Bond turned himself in at the Police Operations Headquarters four days later and confessed to his crime.

According to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Bond has a history of burglary convictions from 2008 and 2015.

“Every person’s home is their castle, no matter how grand or how modest, and every person deserves to feel safe and secure there. That is why the crime of burglary is particularly traumatic for its victims, and why we take it particularly seriously,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “We have held Mr. Bond accountable. Mr. Bond stole the sense of security from the victims in this case and — having done so before — he has earned himself the sentence the judge imposed today. Protecting the community is our first priority, and we will always work toward that end.”