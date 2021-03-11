Norfolk man wanted after eluding Trooper, jumping out of moving vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who eluded a Trooper during an attempted traffic stop in Virginia Beach, leading to a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, a Trooper tried to make a traffic stop on a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata for driving 89 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-264 E at Laskin Road.

When the Trooper activated their emergency equipment, the driver refused to stop, leading to a short chase. The driver got off the interstate at First Colonial Road and took Virginia Beach Boulevard before jumping out of the moving vehicle at Meadow Drive.

Once he jumped out of the Hyundai, it hit a vehicle that was parked, causing minor damage.

State Police detained the passenger who was in the front seat and took that person into custody.

Based on evidence found at the scene, authorities have identified the driver as Dareon Green of Norfolk. They say he is currently at large and wanted for assault and battery out of Norfolk.

State Police took out warrants for felony eluding, hit-and-run, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general and driving with a revoked license in the City of Virginia Beach.

If you have seen Green or know where he may be, you are asked to call (757) 424-6800 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Stay with News 3 for updates.