Norfolk mom turns grief into action, pushes to make street where her daughter was killed, safer

NORFOLK, Va. – As a memorial grows for 7-year-old Jailynn Santiful, her mother Sierra Coleman is turning her grief into action.

Along the busy stretch of Pickett Road, the steady stream of cars seems endless. Neighbors said drivers hardly ever go the 25-mile-speed limit.

“Every day, they speed up and down this street every day,” said one neighbor who’s lived on Pickett for 13 years.

It was along the road, over Labor Day weekend, where Jailynn was struck and killed.

Jailynn’s heartbroken mother said her daughter was crossing the street near Old Court Drive just a few feet away from their home on Saturday, September 3. She died at the hospital an hour later.

Norfolk Police said the driver stayed on scene. So far, that driver is not accused of speeding and is not facing charges at this time.

“We just moved here. We haven’t even been here for 30 days,” said Coleman. “As much as people tell me to pray, she’s not coming back and that’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life.”

Coleman is now pushing through her pain to make the street safer. She’s hoping to put a stop sign or speed bump at the corner to help keep this from happening to anyone else.

“There’s no reason why you should be flying down this road,” she said.