Norfolk mom wants answers after she says her daughter was attacked at school

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a reported attack on a 16-year-old girl at school.

Her mother, Cynthia Smith, wants justice after she says four other students attacked her daughter Tatiana at Lake Taylor High School last Wednesday, October 5.

The injuries were so bad, Tatiana was sent to the trauma unit and spent the night at CHKD.

Tatiana is recovering at home. She spoke with News 3 Reporter Antoinette DelBel over the phone and said she’s doing better but is traumatized. However, that’s not stopping her from wanting to go back to school. she said not going would give her bullies power.

The alleged attacked happened during lunch period at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk.

Smith said her 16-year-old daughter was jumped and beaten by four other students who she says her daughter didn’t know.

Tatiana said she was kicked in the head and face, leaving her with a broken nose and concussion.

Smith believes her daughter was targeted because she’s transgender.

Smith said she notified the school that her daughter was being harassed weeks ago, adding the school did nothing to protect her.

“She’s a good child,” said Smith. “She’s not a fighter. She is a lovable person. She has friends and she’s not a troublemaker, but they just keep picking on her because of who she chose to be. I just want justice.”

Justice, for Smith is having the students expelled from school.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault, not a hate crime. They said charges against the children are pending.

Norfolk Public Schools said they’re not able to comment on cases involving students to protect their identity, but they did share their procedures on bullying and acts of violence.

A spokesperson for the school division sent this statement:

I can share with you that NPS has many standards, policies, and procedures that address bullying, harassment, and physical acts of violence. I have included documents from the 2022-2023 Student Handbook, [npsk12.com] including the Standards of Student Conduct. Also attached is Policy JFCZ, Bullying Prevention and Awareness and Policy JFHA/GBA Prohibition Against Harassment and Retaliation. Both policies include in-depth information on what is considered bullying and harassment and the procedures for addressing both. The following pages from the student handbook also provide detailed information on how NPS views and responds to student behaviors. Information on how to report bullying and harassment is also included.

Pages 86-89 Bullying, Cyberbullying and Harassment Prevention and Support-which includes links to the NPS and DSSS website for more information, definitions, Virginia Code, resources, and ways to report. Pages 106, 108, and 111-Student Behavior Categories and Descriptors Pages 118, 119, and 120-Leveled Responses to Student Behavior Pages 122-124-Levels of Interventions/Consequences Information on SafeSchools Alert System

Meantime, Smith said she’s filing a civil lawsuit against the school.