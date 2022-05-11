Norfolk mother promotes mental health resources through non-profit after son's suicide

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk mother wants to help other families battling mental illness after her son died by suicide.

Tucker Corprew started the Chas Foundation after her middle son, Chas, committed suicide when he was 34-years-old. Corprew said Chas had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and psychosis for years.

The Chas Foundation connects people in Hampton Roads with mental health resources, specifically finding providers, support groups, and other crisis intervention programs.

The non-profit also has their own mental health help, via their Navigator program. Someone in need can call in and get connected with an advocate to receive an immediate action plan to deal with the crisis at hand.

