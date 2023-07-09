Norfolk Nighthawks use basketball as a resource to curb gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — It's a new game plan to tackle gun violence, all through basketball.

The Norfolk Nighthawks have returned to the court this summer.

On this basketball court, there's a deeper meaning beyond the final score.

The Norfolk Nighthawks are a popular summer program for late night basketball for teens and young adults.

They're following their own play book to make a change in the community.

"Basketball is one of the ways where we get people from different walks of life, different neighborhoods," said program organizer Anthony Clary.

Clary told News 3 the goal is to keep young people off the streets, but their main mission is to send a message for people to put the guns down and be in a positive environment.

"We lost people that we know personally a lot, so it's too many to name, and it's many other instances where basketball players have been impacted by gun violence," said Clary.

Clary strongly believes the love of the sport can bring communities together as basketball did for him when he was younger.

"I use this opportunity to try and bridge that gap to get people on the right path instead of following down behind some of the wrongs that we see all the time," said Clary.

From 9 p.m. to Midnight, teens and their families for the next eight weeks on Friday and Saturday nights at Norview Community Center, Huntersville Community Center, Young Terrace BGCA, Southside BGCA, and East Ocean View Community and Senior Center.

Coaches said they believe the court will be lay up to set the foundation for a safer community.

"We do have plans for the young men that are involved in the Norfolk Nighthawks beyond basketball. One of the things is some job training elements where we can bring some resources. Also some re-entry style training. There's a lot of people who probably had past problems in the system," said Clary.

On game nights, there's also other activities to enjoy such as skate night at some of the locations, game bus nights, food, and prize giveaways.