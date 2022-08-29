Norfolk nonprofit holds first annual "Happiness Day" in Huntersville

NORFOLK, Va. – A local nonprofit held its first-ever "Hampton Roads Happiness Day" on Saturday in Olde Huntersville, and the group's founder tells News 3 it was a resounding success.

The event was held Saturday afternoon at the Huntersville Community Center on Goff Street.

The organization is called "Auntie Advocate," and that's what LaTonya Snow sees herself as - an advocate for marginalized communities in Hampton Roads. Snow frequently speaks out about crime, poverty and other related topics at local council meetings.

Speakers at Saturday's event included Jazmine Smith, Dana Watson, Santina Proctor, Ashley Rene and Amanda Smith.

Snow says Auntie Advocate's primary focus is "building a bridge of resources for those affected by gun violence," a critical need as the region grapples with an uptick in shootings, a trend which has also been observed in many metro areas across the United States.

Sponsors of Saturday's event included the City of Norfolk, Moms Demand Action, and Ward 4 Councilman Paul Riddick, who will soon be stepping down from the Norfolk City Council after holding office for more than thirty years. Snow's Norfolk-based cleaning company, Crystal Clean, also provided sponsorship and funding for Saturday's event.

Snow tells News 3 that her Auntie Advocate organization plans to hold monthly community outreach programs, in addition to annual events like the one held Saturday in Huntersville.