Norfolk Ocean View Beach Park under swim advisory

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Ocean View Beach Park.

Water testing done Monday revealed enterococci bacteria levels higher than the state water quality standards, according to the Virginian Department of Health. While enterococci bacteria does not generally cause illness, its presence correlates to other disease causing organisms.

The VDH said people swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

Signs have been posted alerting the public to the swimming advisory, according to the VDH. Heath officials will continue testing the water and will notify the public when bacteria levels meet state standards.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a a weekly basis from late-May through mid-September, according the the VDH.

For more information, call the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department at 757-683-2712 or visit VDH beach monitoring online.