Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle

Norfolk police car
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police car
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 16:40:37-04

Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, a shooting occurred in the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say a woman reported that she was driving her vehicle when it was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

Shortly after the shooting, police observed the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Police then arrested the following:

  • Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
  • Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
  • Jalik L. Davis, 19, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and concealed weapon.
  • Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19