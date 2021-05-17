Norfolk Police arrest man following child pornography investigation

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Detectives have arrested and charged 41-year-old man in connection to an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Lamar J. Foreman, of Norfolk, has been charged with five counts of indecent liberties, possessing child pornography, production of child pornography, and seven counts of using electronic communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. Police say additional charges are also possible.

According to officials, Foreman's arrest is the result of an investigation in which Foreman used Facebook messenger to communicate with a juvenile victim.

Foreman is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Norfolk Police encourage anyone who may have additional information related to this ongoing investigation to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

