Norfolk Police arrest man following sexual assault investigation involving a 7-year-old

A man has been arrested on charges connected to a sexual assault case involving a 7-year-old.

On Tuesday around 8:45 a.m., Norfolk officers took in custody 31-year-old Travis D. Brown, of Norfolk, in the 800 block of Leake Street. This occurred after a short foot pursuit.

Detectives say Brown was arrested on charges related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation that involved a 7-year-old victim.

According to police, Brown has been charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, attempted forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, and four counts of indecent liberties.

When Brown was arrested he had preexisting warrants on file for other unrelated incidents. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

