Norfolk Police arrest man for brandishing firearm at cars

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police arrested a man who was brandishing a firearm at passing cars on September 22, 2021.

Police were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to 6000 block of Northampton Boulevard after receiving reports of a person with a weapon.

Officers found the suspect near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and USAA Drive when they arrived. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect, Rodney L. Marshall, was taken into custody and transported to Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Marshall was brandishing a firearm at passing cars in the area of Northampton Boulevard and Ikea Way.

Detectives have charged Marshall with Firearm by felon, Brandishing a firearm, Brandishing a firearm within 1000 ft. of a high school, and Disorderly conduct.

Marshall is still receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Norfolk City Jail.

