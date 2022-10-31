Norfolk Police arrest man involved in an auto pedestrian crash on Waterside Drive

NORFOLK, Va., — Norfolk Police arrested a man involved in an auto pedestrian crash on Waterside Drive.

On October 29, Norfolk Police responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. about an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on the 300 block of Waterside Drive near Town Point Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 41-year-old man with serious injuries.

The driver, Orlando Z. Swinger, Jr., was also present at the scene. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated. He is in custody at Norfolk City Jail without bond. Stay with News 3 for updates.