Norfolk Police arrest man wanted in connection to Denver Avenue homicide

Posted at 11:23 PM, Apr 24, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police have arrested a man that was wanted in connection to a homicide that took place in December 2021.

On December 26, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of Denver Avenue for the report of a man lying in the street. When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Kenneth L. Parker suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

50-year-old Tony Williams, of Norfolk, has been charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm.

