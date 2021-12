NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening.

A call came in for a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Officers responded to the 4700 block of Denver Avenue where they found a man who was found dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.