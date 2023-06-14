Norfolk police arrest man wanted in connection to rape at Waterside Marriott

NORFOLK, Va. — In May, detectives arrested 29-year-old Donte J. Davis in connection to a sexual assault at the Waterside Marriott hotel.

Police say around noon on May 15, they responded to the Waterside Marriott for the report of a sexual assault.

According to a May crime stats report, the victim was cleaning a room at the hotel when Davis came in behind her, closed the door and sexually assaulted her.

During the investigation, detectives found video footage of Davis leaving the hotel.

