Norfolk Police arrest 'serial rapist' for 2008 assaults of two teens

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man has been arrested in connection to several rapes that occurred 14 years ago, police say.

On January 9, 2008, around 7 a.m., police say two female teenagers were sexually assaulted in the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue.

Police say during the investigation, forensic evidence revealed that the same suspect was involved in two other rapes in Norfolk as well as one in the Chesapeake. The case eventually went cold because no suspects were identified at the time.

In August of 2022, new evidence surfaced from an arrest made by State Police that linked a man to the cold case rapes.

33-year-old William L. Phelps IV. was arrested and charged with rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of abduction, use of a firearm, and wearing a mask in public.

Phelps is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.