Norfolk police arrest woman following overnight barricade situation on Leander Dr.

NORFOLK, Va. — After responding to an overnight barricade situation, Norfolk police say they’ve resolved the situation and made an arrest.

Police say on Wednesday, May 10 around 8:15 p.m., they responded to a report about a woman with a weapon who had barricaded herself in a home.

Upon arriving at the home, located in the 1200 block of Leander Drive, police tried to make contact with the woman to no avail.

After a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours, the woman, 58-year-old Renee Pierce of Norfolk, exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, police say. There were no reported injuries.

Police say Pierce has been charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building. She’s currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.