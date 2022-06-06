Watch
Norfolk Police calls on community to participate in focus group in hopes to foster change within department

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 14:41:28-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department wants to hear from the community on their thoughts on public safety and how the department can better serve.

The department has partnered with the Center for Policing Equity in hopes to foster change within their department.

The Center for Policing Equity, (CPE) is an independent national research organization that works with police departments to achieve effective and fair policing and enhance equity and morale within departments.

Now the department wants to hear from community members that have ideas about the department and public safety. Norfolk Police are asking those who are interested to join a focus group to share their opinions.

A focus group is a group interview composed of about six to eight participants that is commonly used as a research tool to better understand the needs and wants from the community.

Those who participate will be compensated.

Selected participants will be asked to attend an in-person meeting that will last between 90 and 120 minutes. It will be at the Hampton Roads Salvation Army Kroc Center.

To participate in the focus group, complete the survey here.

