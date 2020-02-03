Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Police charge man for child sexual assault

Posted: 2:37 PM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 14:37:30-05
items.[0].image.alt
Jason Peterson
mugshot jason peterson.PNG

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police arrested and charged a man for several counts of sexual assault involving a minor.

37-year-old Jason Edward Peterson was arrested February 1, according to police.

According to reports, Peterson is being charged with four counts of object sexual penetration by force, eight counts of indecent liberties with child by custodian, and four counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

Police say the alleged incidents began in April 2015 with a known female minor.

Peterson is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app