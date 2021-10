PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An official from the Coast Guard told News 3 that a suspect stole a car, and as police started pursuing the suspect down I-164.

The suspect then decided to flee from his car and jump off the West Norfolk Bridge into the water.

Officials say that a Rescue Response team is being sent to West Norfolk Bridge by the Coast Guard.

Norfolk and Portsmouth PD are at the scene and traffic around the area is still moving very slowly.

The investigation is ongoing.