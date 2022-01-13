Norfolk Police Department Bomb Squad investigating 'suspicious package' in Downtown Norfolk area

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department Bomb Squad is currently investigating a suspicious package in the Downtown Norfolk area.

According to police, the investigation is taking place in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue near E. Charlotte Street.

Monticello Avenue is currently closed between Freemason Street and Brambleton Boulevard.

The NPD is asking citizens to avoid the area while the bomb squad investigates.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.