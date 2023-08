NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

Around 9:15 p.m., police were called about the crash at the 2100 block of Lafayette Boulevard, according to a NPD tweet. A man was take to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or p3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.