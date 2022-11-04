Norfolk Police Department slowly working to fill big officer shortage gap

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is making a small step toward filling a big staffing shortage on the force.

A total of 18 recruits are nearing the end of their six-month training class. They’ll soon be sworn officers with the Norfolk Police Department.

Benjamin Thorpe, 30, said he wanted to join Norfolk’s force to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.

“It’s a family calling I would say,” he said.

Getting out into the community is something Thorpe is looking forward to the most.

“Being able to patrol that neighborhood, getting to know the people, understanding what tools and resources they may need for their benefit, I believe that I can help do that,” Thorpe said.

But the job will be no easy task.

They’re aware of the high crime in the city and the constant scrutiny police are under.

For 22-year-old recruit Dylan Miculita, he said he’s ready to face the challenge head-on.

“It’s not all about using the tools on your belt,” said Miculita. “It’s more about talking to people. People sometimes, all they want is somebody to talk to.”

Master Police Officer Matt Burnham, who’s also the primary academy instructor, said the recent high-profile murder cases and stressors have turned people away from the job.

“It takes a very special person to step up and say hey, I’ll do that job, especially in today’s environment and climate as far as the public perception of police officers,” Burnham said.

The Norfolk Police Department is currently down 227 officers. They’re slowly working to fill the gap by bringing back recent retirees, actively recruiting, and swearing in new recruits every three months.

A recent pay bump for all employees is also helping to retain and attract officers. Starting pay for a recruit went from about $49,000 to $52,105.

The soon-to-be graduating class is ready to jump in and help.

“They’re stressed,” said Thorpe. “I’m happy to be able to come in at this time to help the other officers. They need us and the city needs it.”

The 18 recruits will graduate on December 15. From there, they’ll be field training with a senior officer. After three months, they’ll be on their own.

