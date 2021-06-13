Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Police Department to hold one-day hiring event on June 26

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police Department
NPD hiring event June 26).PNG
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 13:39:07-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Consider joining the Norfolk Police Department!

NPD is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, June 26. This one-day event will offer an orientation, written test and physical agility test for the upcoming NPD Police Academy in August as well as future academies.

Call 757-664-6688 to speak with the department's Recruiting Team or email them at pdrecruiting@norfolk.gov to reserve your spot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections