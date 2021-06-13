Norfolk Police Department to hold one-day hiring event on June 26

NORFOLK, Va. - Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Consider joining the Norfolk Police Department!
NPD is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, June 26. This one-day event will offer an orientation, written test and physical agility test for the upcoming NPD Police Academy in August as well as future academies.
Call 757-664-6688 to speak with the department's Recruiting Team or email them at pdrecruiting@norfolk.gov to reserve your spot.
#NorfolkPD is hosting a hiring event on June 26!— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 13, 2021
This one day event will offer an orientation, written test, and physical agility test for the upcoming #NPD police academy in August and future academies. pic.twitter.com/bqhfBaLPPU
Call 757-664-6688 to speak with our Recruiting Team or email them at pdrecruiting@norfolk.gov to reserve your spot today! #bethechange— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 13, 2021