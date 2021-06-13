Norfolk Police Department to hold one-day hiring event on June 26

NORFOLK, Va. - Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Consider joining the Norfolk Police Department!

NPD is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, June 26. This one-day event will offer an orientation, written test and physical agility test for the upcoming NPD Police Academy in August as well as future academies.

Call 757-664-6688 to speak with the department's Recruiting Team or email them at pdrecruiting@norfolk.gov to reserve your spot.

