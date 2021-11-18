Norfolk Police Department to host toy drive throughout holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police Department will be hosting a toy drive throughout the 2021 holiday season.
The donation drive will be held over the course of three weeks starting on November 19, 2021 and ending on December 10, 2021.
The department is asking for new, unwrapped toys to gift to children.
Here are the time and locations of the toy drive:
- Southern Shopping Center on Friday, November 19
- 7525 Tidewater Drive
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Police Administration Building on Saturday, November 20th
- 100 Brooke Avenue
- 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Walmart on Saturday, December 4th
- 7530 Tidewater Drive
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Walmart on Saturday, November 27th
- 7530 Tidewater Drive
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Janaf Shopping Center on Friday, December 3rd
- 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Norfolk Premium Outlets on Friday, December 10th and Saturday, December 11th
- 1511 Premium Outlet Blvd
- 12 p.m - 8 p.m.