Norfolk Police Dept. announces passing of K9 Officer Ficko

<a href="https://twitter.com/NorfolkPD">Norfolk Police Dept/X</a>
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 18:52:18-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police announced the passing of K9 Officer Ficko.

The department said Friday on Xthat Ficko died of complications related to cancer after being on the force for nearly 9 years.

"It is with great sadness that we bid a fond & final farewell to #policek9 ‘Ficko’ who passed away on January 10th from complications related to cancer. Ficko has loyally served alongside his #k9handler since September, 2015. Good boy & a job well done K9 Ficko!"

