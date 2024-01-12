Norfolk Police Dept. announces passing of K9 Officer Ficko

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police announced the passing of K9 Officer Ficko.

The department said Friday on Xthat Ficko died of complications related to cancer after being on the force for nearly 9 years.

"It is with great sadness that we bid a fond & final farewell to #policek9 ‘Ficko’ who passed away on January 10th from complications related to cancer. Ficko has loyally served alongside his #k9handler since September, 2015. Good boy & a job well done K9 Ficko!"