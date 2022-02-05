Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Police identify man killed in early morning hit-and-run on Tidewater Drive

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 9:03 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 21:03:27-05

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are continuing to investigate the early morning hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 33-year-old man Friday.

Around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Tidewater Drive for a report of a person who had been hit by a car.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man, identified as Nathaniel Walton Jr. of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories