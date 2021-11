NORFOLK, Va.- Norfolk Police investigate late-night shooting that occurred at 2nd Bay Street and E. Ocean View Ave.

Police received a call about the shooting around 10:05 p.m. Thursday night.

A man with life-threatening injuries was found and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

Submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.