67-year-old man dies following Norfolk shooting, police investigate

Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 18, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Officials say around 5 p.m., they received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

When police arrived, they found 67-year-old Shelton Riggins, of Norfolk, shot. Riggins was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released the circumstances surrounding this deadly incident; however, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

