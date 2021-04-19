67-year-old man dies following Norfolk shooting, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Officials say around 5 p.m., they received a call for a gunshot disturbance in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
When police arrived, they found 67-year-old Shelton Riggins, of Norfolk, shot. Riggins was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives have not released the circumstances surrounding this deadly incident; however, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.