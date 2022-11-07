Norfolk Police investigate after Chesapeake man dies following shooting on Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man has died following a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

On November 6, around 2 a.m. Norfolk Police responded to the 3500 block of N Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim.

When the officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man, Rashaan A. Brickhouse, 24, of Chesapeake, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where police say he later died as a result of his injuries.

The motive or circumstances surrounding this incident has not been revealed by detectives at this moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.