Norfolk Police investigate after woman fatally shot at Parkwood Manor Apartments

NF Major Avenue fatal shooting (May 17)
Posted at 5:25 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 17:32:57-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.

Our News 3 crew is currently on the scene, where there is a large police presence and response at Parkwood Manor Apartments.

When our crew arrived, they saw the body of a woman in front of the apartments.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

We are working to learn more details.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to submit a tip online here.


Stay with News 3 for updates.

