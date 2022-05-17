Norfolk Police investigate after woman fatally shot at Parkwood Manor Apartments

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.

Our News 3 crew is currently on the scene, where there is a large police presence and response at Parkwood Manor Apartments.

When our crew arrived, they saw the body of a woman in front of the apartments.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to submit a tip online here.

