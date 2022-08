NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is investigating a double shooting that took place early Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in the 7000 block of Suburban Arch after receiving a call in reference to a shooting at 12:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man has been pronounced dead and a woman has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not currently looking for any suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.