NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call at 12:40 a.m with reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.

Upon arrival officers pronounced a man deceased at the scene and transported a second man to SNGH with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126.

