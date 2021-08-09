Norfolk Police investigate drive-by shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard for the report of a gunshot disturbance with a possible gunshot victim.

When police arrived it was determined that no one had been shot during the incident; however, a man was taken to the hospital for a minor injury he sustained during a fall.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the reports of the shooting.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

