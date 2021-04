NORFOLK, Va. - Police responded to report of a gunshot victim located in 2100 block of Keller Avenue.

The call came in around 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.