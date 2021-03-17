Menu

19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal early-morning Norfolk shooting

Norfolk Police Department
Curtis E. Copeland
Posted at 4:42 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 22:24:31-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Wiley Drive around 12:54 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a deceased man on scene and later identified him as 31-year-old Eddie Jenkins.

Police said Jenkins was suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Curtis E. Copeland was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Copeland is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

