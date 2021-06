NORFOLK, Va. – A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Norfolk.

Investigators got the call just after 4 a.m., about an incident in the 500 block of Mariners Way. That's right near Oceanair Elementary School.

Police said the man was shot and died before he could be rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.