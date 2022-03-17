Norfolk Police investigate shooting incident that brought 3 people to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police responded to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. on March 16, 2022, after two people after receiving reports of two gunshot victims.

Two women, 18 and 17, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital around 9:15 p.m. the same night.

Detectives determined this incident occurred in the area of the 6600 block of Granby Street.

This incident is under investigation.