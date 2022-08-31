Norfolk Police investigate shooting near ODU that left one man injured

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was left injured after a shooting occurred near Old Dominion University Tuesday evening.

Norfolk Police responded to a 7-Eleven Store located at 4720 Hampton Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to detectives, the shooting actually occurred in the 4000 block of Killam Avenue, and the man relocated to the store to call the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

