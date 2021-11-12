Watch
Norfolk Police investigate shooting on Wiley Drive, two suspects arrested

Norfolk Police Depeartment
Mario D. McInnis
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 12, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Authorities have arrested and charged two people in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday night in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police were called to the 700 block of Wiley Drive around 8:30 p.m. on November 11, 2021 for reports of a gunshot disturbance.

Officers could see the suspects actively shooting weapons when they arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, officers also located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers confronted the suspects and took a 17-year-old male and Mario D. McInnis, 20, of Norfolk, into custody at the scene.

The 17-year-old has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He is currently being held in the Norfolk Detention Center.

McInnis was charged with reckless handing of a firearm and possession of an extended magazine. He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

