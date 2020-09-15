Menu

'We're burying more young folk than we are older people these days': 15-year-old girl shot, killed at Norfolk playground

A suspect is now in custody
Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-15 22:50:10-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting that took a teenager's life Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in regarding a shooting in the 900 block of Pollard Street in the Lindenwood community around 4:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a playground.

A teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We're burying more young folk than we are older people these days," said community activist Clayton Marquez.

Neighbors tell us that while this is a quiet area, they do sometimes hear what sounds like gunshots or fireworks at night.

While police have not officially released the victim's identity, they confirmed to News 3 that she is a girl. The victim's cousin told us she was just 15 years old.

“She is 15 years old. She don’t bother nobody; she’s a lovely person," said Derek James Kirksey, the victim's older cousin. “Young people - where do they get the guns from? We are killing our own selves.”

Kirksey said he doesn't understand how a place where children play can turn into the scene of a crime.

While forensic units looked for evidence, leaders with the local group Stop the Violence were calling for immediate change.

"Please change your way of thinking," said community activist Bilal Muhammad.

Muhammad says the girl who lost her life was more than a child.

"We have lost a leader; we have lost a future mother; we have lost a teacher," he went on to say.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who has any information about this homicide to submit a tip online here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-562-5887).

